Dairy calf shot with up to 6 arrows and killed by 2 strangers, says B.C. farmer
Man and woman filmed placing carcass in trunk of BMW and driving away from Langley, B.C., farm
RCMP say they're investigating surveillance video from a Metro Vancouver dairy farm that allegedly shows two strangers shooting a five-day-old calf with up to six arrows, stabbing it repeatedly and fleeing with the carcass.
Erin Anderson, who co-owns Eagle Acres Dairy with her husband in Langley, B.C., says they came out to "a bloody scene" in the early morning of Aug. 1 and at first believed a coyote may have taken the calf.
The couple had recently installed closed-circuit video cameras. But instead of seeing an animal when reviewing the footage, they watched a man and a woman enter the barn and shoot the calf with four to six arrows.
Anderson says the calf didn't die and the video shows the man pulling out one of the arrows and using it to stab the animal repeatedly, then putting the dead calf in the trunk of a BMW and driving away.
CBC News has obtained a copy of the video and reviewed the footage.
Watch the man approach the enclosure and roll under the gate:
RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy says investigators are reviewing the surveillance video.
Anderson says the calf's mother was out of the barn during the attack.
More to come.
With files from The Canadian Press