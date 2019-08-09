Dairy calf shot with up to 6 arrows and killed by 2 strangers, says B.C. farmer

RCMP say they're investigating surveillance video from a Metro Vancouver dairy farm that allegedly shows two strangers shooting a five-day-old calf with up to six arrows, stabbing it repeatedly and fleeing with the carcass.

Erin Anderson, who co-owns Eagle Acres Dairy with her husband in Langley, B.C., says they came out to "a bloody scene" in the early morning of Aug. 1 and at first believed a coyote may have taken the calf.

The couple had recently installed closed-circuit video cameras. But instead of seeing an animal when reviewing the footage, they watched a man and a woman enter the barn and shoot the calf with four to six arrows.

Anderson says the calf didn't die and the video shows the man pulling out one of the arrows and using it to stab the animal repeatedly, then putting the dead calf in the trunk of a BMW and driving away.

CBC News has obtained a copy of the video and reviewed the footage.

Watch the man approach the enclosure and roll under the gate:

RCMP say they're investigating footage from a Metro Vancouver dairy farm that shows a couple attacking and killing a calf. The attack is not shown here in this edited version. 0:38

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy says investigators are reviewing the surveillance video.

Anderson says the calf's mother was out of the barn during the attack.

The footage shows the man and woman placing the carcass in the trunk of a BMW sedan and driving off. (Eagle Acres Dairy/Facebook)

