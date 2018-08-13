Caleb Hart brings island vibes to CBC Musical Nooners on Aug. 14

Island vibes and positivity is what Caleb Hart is known for and he's bringing both to the CBC Musical Nooners stage on Aug. 14.

Hart's music draws upon an "eclectic mix of genres" that ranges from reggae, gospel and soul to calypso, a mixture Hart likes to call "island soul."

CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage at 700 Hamilton St., from noon to 1 p.m.

From a young age, Trinidad and Tobago-raised Hart says he knew he wanted to sing for the rest of his life.

He wrote songs and performed them at talent shows with his Djembe, an African drum. Following countless hours of practice and performing at talent contests, Hart eventually went on tour in 2012.

Hart calls his music "island soul" which he describes as sharing music from his soul to those of his listeners

"I just really want to let everyone know that no matter what is going on in their life, there is always hope," Hart said.

Hart currently has new music in the works, where he is collaborating with TrinBagonian producer Track7.

He'll be releasing one single per month for the rest of this year, and will also be playing a number of shows throughout the summer.

Check out this music video for Caleb Hart's song "Everywhere", which features The Royal Youths:

