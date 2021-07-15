23-year-old construction worker killed in Kelowna crane collapse leaves family, fiancée to grieve

Cailen Vilness is being remembered by his family as a hard worker with a ready smile, following his death in a tragic crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

Vilness, 23, was one of four workers killed on the construction site of the 25-storey Brooklyn at Bernard Block condominium tower after the construction crane that they were preparing to dismantle fell to the ground around 10:45 a.m. PT on Monday.

The fifth man killed by the falling crane was working in an office building next door.

Cailen Vilness' father, Chris Vilness, says he immediately flew to the Okanagan from Kitimat in northwestern B.C. after receiving a call from his ex-wife around 12:30 p.m. to tell him about an industrial accident where the young man worked.

Vilness said he felt something serious might have happened to his son when Cailen didn't answer his phone after the incident.

Cailen — who had worked on the crane for a year — passed away on his first day of work after returning from visiting his family in Kitimat.

"He has had a bit of experience assembling that crane," Vilness told CBC's Dominika Lirette. "Unfortunately, that was his first day back … made a half of a shift and then was tragically killed."

"That was probably the worst feeling [that] ever had run through me at that time."

Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim remembers son as a hard worker

Born March 13, 1998, the junior Vilness was an outgoing man with strong bonds to his family and an excellent work ethic, his father said.

"Cailen was extremely caring, loving … there's not a lot of pictures that you won't see Cailen smiling," he said. "He enjoyed spending time with his family … even if he wasn't as qualified as he may sometimes think, he figured that there was no task that he couldn't take on and be successful."

"He was a really good kid," Vilness sobbed.

Cailen Vilness dropped out of university to pursue a career in the construction industry. (Submitted by Chris Vilness)

Cailen dropped out of university and followed his father's and brother's career path to work in the construction industry. He bought a house with his fiancée and would have taken possession next month.

"That [construction work] was his passion," Vilness said. "Coming back to dismantle that crane, he was excited about that."

"They were 200-plus feet in the air, and he had no fear."

Cailen Vilness had no fear working at great heights, says his father Chris Vilness. (Submitted by Chris Vilness)

Vilness said a memorial service for the young man will be held this weekend in Kelowna, and another service will be held later in Kitimat.

Vilness said he will miss his conversations with his son — they last talked on Sunday.

"I talked to him almost every single day between 4:30 and six on his way home from work or the way home from the gym — that was just kind of our thing.

"I'm going to have to find someone else to talk to," he wept.

