B.C. man fined after months-old bear cub found caged on property

A man from northeastern B.C. has been fined $7,500 after RCMP officers found a caged black bear cub on his property over two years ago.

Justin Thibault, from Hudson Hope, was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife under the B.C. Wildlife Act in June 2020 after officers spotted a six-to-eight-month-old cub while at Thibault's home to arrest him for dangerous driving and theft.

RCMP later went back to search the property and remove the bear. The animal was taken to a wildlife sanctuary with help from the B.C. Conservation Service.

On March 3, 2023, Thibault was sentenced in provincial court and ordered to pay $7,400 in restitution and a $100 fine to the B.C. provincial government. Thibault must also pay a $15 victim surcharge.

At the time of Thibault's arrest, officers also arrested a then 29-year-old woman in connection with the investigation. Court records show wildlife charges against Tessa Ann Broad were stayed.

The bear cub, known as Rock, was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society where staff said he was released happy and healthy the following year.