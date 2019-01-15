Man found dead following 911 report of shooting in Cache Creek

A man has been found dead in a home in Cache Creek following a 911 report of a shooting.

Ashcroft RCMP say they found the body in the 1000 block of Collins Road around 7 p.m. PT, Monday.

Investigators say it looks like the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Police say they don't believe the incident poses a continuing threat to the general public.

Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talorico said he had not been given any details about the case but noted such crimes were unusual in Cache Creek.

"This is the first time I've experienced [a homicide] since 1973. It's unfortunately not a good way to start off the new year," he said.

Talorico says he was grateful RCMP released some information to the community he described as "fearful" after word of the shooting.