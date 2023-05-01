Cache Creek evacuates 1 property, declares local state of emergency over flooding

Residents of a home near Cache Creek — about 80 kilometres west of Kamloops — have been ordered to evacuate as the village declared a local state of emergency over flooding that poses an "imminent threat to people and property" on Sunday afternoon.

The village declared a local state of emergency over flood risks at 3:45 p.m. PT on Sunday, according to the municipality's Facebook page, and the order remained in effect late Sunday evening.

"At this time a single property is under evacuation order," reads a post by the municipality. "The RCMP have already been in contact with the property owner. No other properties are currently under evacuation alert or order."

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said in the Sunday declaration the local state of emergency will remain in place until midnight on May 6.

Earlier in the day he told CBC News that residents should stay away from river banks, while hoping for conditions to improve.

"Hopefully the melt will end and we don't get rain and that would be the biggest blessing we could have is that the snowpack that feeds Cache Creek dissipates rather soon," he said.

Here we go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cachecreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cachecreek</a> <a href="https://t.co/EyDaxaMgfo">pic.twitter.com/EyDaxaMgfo</a> —@phildobc

On Sunday, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for the Lower Thompson River including Cache Creek, Deadman River, Criss Creek, and the Bonaparte River.

A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed banks. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

The forecast centre said higher temperatures over the past few days had accelerated snowmelt rates, which has caused several rivers around B.C. to rise.

"With on-going above normal temperatures next week, on-going rises in rivers are expected across the region, with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days," it said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Evacuation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Evacuation</a> Order issued by the Village of Cache Creek for a single property on Trans Canada Hwy due to risk of flooding. More info: <a href="https://t.co/Dqf5lZktQX">https://t.co/Dqf5lZktQX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFlood</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

The forecast centre also issued a high streamflow advisory for parts of the Kootenay region.

On Friday, the province issued a release encouraging British Columbians to prepare for potential spring flooding by moving equipment to higher ground, clearing gutters and eavestroughs, and installing sandbag barriers in advance.