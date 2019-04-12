Cabin demolished at homeless camp in Maple Ridge
Advocate says city is trying to stop people who have nowhere else to go from living in camp
A cabin built by one of the original occupants of a homeless camp in Maple Ridge has been demolished, the city said Thursday.
Dwayne Martin built the cedar cabin two years ago and became known as a man who took care of overdose victims, reviving around 200 people with naloxone.
In June, Martin agreed to leave the camp — called Anita's Place — through a consent order granted by the B.C. Supreme Court, the city said in a media release. As part of that agreement, Martin was provided a home with B.C. Housing.
City staff inspected his former cabin in the camp and bulldozed it Thursday. According to court rulings, "temporary structures" like Martin's cabin are to be removed when its occupants are provided housing, the city said.
"The city continues to advocate for the provision of housing and support services for those few that remain in the camp," Mayor Mike Morden said in a statement.
"Council is committed to closing the camp and the delivery of a park as promised in the community plan."
But Ivan Drury, an advocate with the group Alliance Against Displacement, said the city has misrepresented its efforts to help the homeless.
He said Martin did not want to leave the cabin but did so under "the threat of arrest," and felt strongly that his cabin should be used by another homeless person who needed it.
Drury said a woman named Melanie was living in the cabin and that Martin did not want to leave unless he was promised she could stay there. She is now without a home.
Drury said the people the city is trying to stop from living in the camp have no other options.
"There's nowhere for people to be," he said.
"The shelters that exist, they're full, and the ones that do exist are night-by-night and people are left out on the street all day. So the city of Maple Ridge, Mayor Morton is putting people in danger."
