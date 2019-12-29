Cab driver killed after collision with Car2Go in East Vancouver

Vancouver Police are investigating an early morning collision in East Vancouver that killed a cab driver and sent three other people to hospital.

According to a written statement from Vancouver Police, the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

A smartcar booked through the company Car2Go collided with a Yellow Cab carrying two passengers, sending the taxi into the Royal Bank on the southeast corner.

VPD officers and paramedics from BC Ambulance responded. Both drivers were taken to hospital, where the 28-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a man in his 20s, is in hospital with serious injuries. The two passengers of the taxi were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It appears the driver of the Car2Go may have t-boned the taxi after running a red light, according to police. (CBC)

VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is now collecting evidence, and believes speed and alcohol were factors.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified, as it is believed the driver of the car2go may have evaded officers at a CounterAttack roadblock prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles driving prior to the crash, is asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

The intersection was re-opened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say this is Vancouver's 14th traffic-related fatality of 2019.