Owner of 5 dogs that allegedly attacked smaller dog fined $750, Coquitlam RCMP say

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say a a 36-year-old man has been fined for bylaw violations after an alleged dog attack in the city's Burke Mountain area.

Officers were called to the area of Harper Road and Strawline Hill Street at about 8:30 p.m. PT Monday after witnesses reported five off-leash dogs had attacked a smaller dog, badly hurting it, according to a statement Wednesday.

Police said the owner of the dogs left the scene and refused to give his name, but bystanders were able to capture images of him.

The suspect was identified and fined five counts of walking with an animal off-leash under section 10.1 of the Coquitlam Animal Care and Control Bylaw. The fines carry a penalty of $150 each.

"We want to thank those people who recognized the suspect and called police," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Video posted to social media

RCMP said some of the incident, which was captured on video and posted to social media, helped the public identify the suspect.

"At the same time, we ask that people avoid posting controversial incidents to social media," McLaughlin said.

"These videos never tell the full story and they often lead to tension and anger in the community."