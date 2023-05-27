Byelections called in Vancouver and Greater Victoria for June 24

B.C. Premier David Eby has called byelections for two vacant ridings left open by the resignations of the previous New Democrat premier and a former cabinet minister.

Voters in the Greater Victoria riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca and in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant will cast their ballots on Saturday, June 24.

The Langford riding was held by former premier John Horgan from 2005 before he retired earlier this year, partly due to health concerns after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Former NDP cabinet minister Melanie Mark represented Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, which includes part of the city's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Mark, a former advanced education and tourism minister and the first First Nations woman elected to the B.C. legislature, had represented Vancouver-Mount Pleasant since 2016. She resigned partially over what she said was a toxic and racist environment.

The NDP, B.C. United and B.C. Greens have already nominated candidates to run in each riding.

School board trustee Ravi Parmar is set to run for the New Democrats in the Langford riding, while parental autism advocate Elena Lawson will carry the banner for B.C. United and health advocate Camille Currie will contend for the Greens.

In Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, Indigenous leader Joan Phillip will run for the NDP, local businessman Jackie Lee for B.C. United, and emergency management expert Wendy Hayko for the Greens.

Eby said Friday he wanted the two new MLAs to be elected before the legislature resumes sitting in early October.

The premier, however, ruled out a late summer campaign, saying voters are usually looking to relax and spend time with their families in late July and August.

Currently, the NDP holds 55 seats in the 87-seat legislature. B.C. United has 27 seats, the B.C. Green Party holds two, and there is one independent MLA.

Advance voting is set to run from June 16 to 21, with June 24 as the final day voters may cast their ballots.