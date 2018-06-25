Buy B.C. is back to boost made-in-province products
Range of B.C. products has greatly expanded since original program was canned more than a decade ago
The Buy B.C. program is being relaunched in an effort to boost British Columbia's agriculture industry and fuel public interest in products made in province.
The original program was cancelled more than a decade ago but, amid growing cross-border trade conflicts, the provincial government felt the time was right to provide a promotional boost to local growers and producers.
"When people are making their shopping decisions, we want them to reach for B.C. products," said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham.
Popham says the range of products being made by B.C. producers has expanded since the first version of the Buy B.C. program, and that the relaunch will be "instrumental in introducing those products to British Columbians and a global audience."
The program involves cost-sharing funding that is available to agriculture and seafood producers, processors and co-operatives, as well as industry associations, fairs and markets.
Funding of $2 million will be provided each year for three years to help eligible applicants with their marketing efforts using the Buy B.C. logo on their products and promotional materials.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.