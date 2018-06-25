Buy B.C. is back to boost made-in-province products

The Buy B.C. program is being relaunched in an effort to boost British Columbia's agriculture industry and fuel public interest in products made in province.

The original program was cancelled more than a decade ago but, amid growing cross-border trade conflicts, the provincial government felt the time was right to provide a promotional boost to local growers and producers.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham announces the relaunch of the Buy B.C. program. (Provincial Government of B.C.)

"When people are making their shopping decisions, we want them to reach for B.C. products," said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham.

Popham says the range of products being made by B.C. producers has expanded since the first version of the Buy B.C. program, and that the relaunch will be "instrumental in introducing those products to British Columbians and a global audience."

The program involves cost-sharing funding that is available to agriculture and seafood producers, processors and co-operatives, as well as industry associations, fairs and markets.

Funding of $2 million will be provided each year for three years to help eligible applicants with their marketing efforts using the Buy B.C. logo on their products and promotional materials.