Metro Vancouver butterfly rangers set to plant and protect

The David Suzuki Foundation would like you to plan for the little pollinators when you plant your gardens this spring.

They're encouraging people to use plants such as asters and red columbine in order to aid butterflies and bees gather pollen.

Winnie Hwo says their annual butterfly ranger campaign helps spread this message and enlists citizens of the Lower Mainland to take pictures of species they see and send them in for counting.

Watch Hwo and Tara Moreau of U.B.C's Botonical Garden discuss their efforts with guest host Jason D'Souza on Our Vancouver: