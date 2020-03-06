Skip to Main Content
Metro Vancouver butterfly rangers set to plant and protect
British Columbia·Video

Every year the David Suzuki Foundation enlists butterfly rangers to plant species to help bees and butterflies. The citizen scientists help count species and give the insects an urban boost.

The David Suzuki Foundation teams up with the UBC Botanical Farm to give insects a boost

Theresa Lalonde · CBC News ·
Winne Hwo of the David Suzuki Foundation and Tara Moreau of the UBC Botanical Farm encourage and educate citizens. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The David Suzuki Foundation would like you to plan for the little pollinators when you plant your gardens this spring.

They're encouraging people to use plants such as asters and red columbine in order to aid butterflies and bees gather pollen.

Winnie Hwo says their annual butterfly ranger campaign helps spread this message and enlists citizens of the Lower Mainland to take pictures of species they see and send them in for counting. 

Watch Hwo and Tara Moreau of U.B.C's Botonical Garden discuss their efforts with guest host Jason D'Souza on Our Vancouver:

With files from Our Vancouver

