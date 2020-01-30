'Business as usual,' says Richmond Chamber of Commerce as coronavirus lands in B.C.

Coronavirus may be putting a damper on Lunar New Year celebrations across the globe, but the Richmond, B.C., Chamber of Commerce says "it's business as usual" for local companies.

There has been some impact, however.

Chamber chair Fan Chun told The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn that the group, which represents over 1,000 businesses in the city, has heard from members that there has been five to 15 per cent less foot traffic at some businesses, and some restaurants have experienced more slow periods than normal.

Richmond's population is more than 60 per cent ethnically Chinese.

A World Health Organization panel declared the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday. This comes after B.C. health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the Vancouver area.

A man in his 40s — who was earlier presumed to have contracted the virus — was confirmed to be infected after testing by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Even though coronavirus is here, Chun said he hasn't sensed panic from any business members in Richmond. Instead of staying at home, he said more people are protecting themselves by wearing masks.

"If you want to sum it up in one sentence, it's business as usual," Chun said in studio.

Chun said there could be other factors at play apart from coronavirus affecting local businesses. He said trade negotiations between China and Canada, the extradition trial of Meng Wanzhou and democratic protests in Hong Kong could have also had an effect on business.

The impact of Chinese exports

Local businesses could see more of an impact in terms of ordering and receiving exports from China. The Chinese government announced Monday it will extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to limit the spread of the virus.

Chun said since people are returning to work later, there will be a delay in goods coming into Canada. But, for those selling goods to China online, Chun said there could be an opportunity to cash in.

"With this vast population boarded up at home they would still need household supplies daily," said Chun.

The flu-like virus broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month. It has killed more than 200 people and infected more than 7,700 others.

