8 people injured, multiple suspects, in Kelowna bush party incident, say RCMP

The RCMP have announced more injuries and say they have identified multiple suspects connected with a bush party stabbing incident over the weekend on a forestry road near Kelowna, B.C.

On Monday police said in a statement a total of eight people, the majority of them youths, suffered injuries after a fight broke out between two groups at an outdoor party on Postill Lake Road, northeast of the Okanagan city.

Mounties received numerous 911 calls reporting a stabbing incident just before 2 a.m. PT Sunday.

"The initial investigation has revealed that a group of teenagers [was] having an outdoor party on Postill Lake Road when a second group arrived at the location," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a written statement.

"The situation quickly escalated into a violent altercation between the parties."

A total of eight people were taken to Kelowna General hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services and treated for injuries.

Three 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male youth were treated for non-life threatening stab wounds in hospital and later release, according to police.

Further, they say a 25-year-old woman was treated for injuries sustained from a blunt object, while an 18-year old man and a 16-year-old youth were treated serious stab wounds.

"The adult man who was arrested has been released without charge pending further investigation, and West Kelowna RCMP has identified further potential suspects in the matter from both parties," said Noseworthy.

"This is a large and complex investigation, and we are still in the beginning stages of gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, victims and suspects."

Parents thank friends for quick actions

Some of the parents of those who were hurt are thanking their children's friends for acting quickly to get them medical care.

Greg Ford said his 18-year-old son Jonas was stabbed in the leg, chest and stomach during the altercation.

He said his son had "multiple blood transfusions" and is lucky to be alive.

"If it wasn't for two heroes that reacted quickly that are close friends of Jonas', he would be dead today," Ford said.

He said one friend applied constant pressure to an arterial wound, despite being injured himself, while another drove him away from the party to get medical aid.

"Had they not gotten him to the hospital when they did, five minutes later, he would have been dead," he said.

Stu Grabos said his son Colby was stabbed between the ribs early Sunday morning during an altercation at a bush party east of Kelowna, B.C. (Stu Grabos)

Stu Grabos said his son Colby was also rushed from the area after being stabbed.

"He was stabbed on his right side through his ribs. It missed his kidney and his liver according to the doctor," Grabos said.

"Colby is very sore. The shock has worn off and the pain has started to set in. He is at home, he is resting and doing well."

Police are asking anyone who was at the bush party and hasn't yet spoken to investigators to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.