Bus line explosion at Burnaby-Vancouver border causes traffic snarl

Traffic is blocked in all directions at Kingsway and Boundary Road after some trolley bus lines caught fire and fell early Friday morning.

It's not clear what started the fire on the lines, but they were arcing around 1 a.m. underneath a bridge connecting the north side of Kingsway to to Burnaby's Central Park.

The lines then exploded, before falling across westbound Boundary Road, into Vancouver.

No one was injured or trapped, but first responders had to shut down the normally busy intersection.

There has been no word on when the intersection will reopen.