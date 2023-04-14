Bus drivers' union calls for better safety after violent incident in West Vancouver

The union for West Vancouver Blue Bus drivers is calling for improved safety measures after a violent onboard incident Wednesday.

Cornel Neagu, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 134, said the problem started when a rider boarded at Marine Drive and 20th Street and began harassing passengers.

"Another passenger intervened to attempt to stop the verbal assaults and a fight then broke out on the bus, with a lot of blood being shed," said Neagu.

West Vancouver police confirm they apprehended a man under the Mental Health Act and say alcohol and mental health were suspected factors.

According to Neagu, the bus driver was quickly switched to a different bus to allow for the cleaning of blood stains.

"It's upsetting from our perspective [because] the employer failed to take care of the health of the bus driver," he said. "Their first concern was to bring a new bus and just ask him to carry on his duties. No one bothered to ask ... are you OK after this traumatic incident?"

CBC has reached out to Blue Bus operator the District of West Vancouver for comment.

Citing a recent spate of violent bus incidents, including the stabbing death of a 17-year-old on a Surrey bus Tuesday, Neagu said a seeming increase in people with mental health issues is putting bus drivers at risk.

"It seems like in every single incident the mental health was a factor, So what I can say at this point is it's up to the provincial and federal level to take some action," he said.

Neagu is calling on West Vancouver to install protective plexiglass booths for drivers on all busses and to increase police presence in the system.

"The Blue Bus system has many women drivers who operate buses at night and we are particularly concerned about their safety, as well as that of our passengers," he said.