Bus driver in Vancouver crash that killed American tourist fined $1,800

The tour bus driver who struck a family of tourists in downtown Vancouver, killing an American doctor and seriously injuring two of his relatives, has been ordered to pay an $1,800 fine.

Patrick Gerard Campbell was behind the wheel of a Vancouver Trolley Company bus when it struck and killed 49-year-old Dr. Michael Plevyak in front of Canada Place on Aug. 13, 2017.

Campbell, 64, was sentenced in provincial court last week to a $1,800 fine after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention. In his reasons, Judge Reginald Harris decline to impose a driving prohibition.

"The public does not need to be protected from Mr. Campbell. In this regard, the accident was caused by momentary inattention, and not through protracted behaviour; additionally, Mr. Campbell's driving abstract is not suggestive that he is a hazardous driver and, therefore, a risk to the community," Harris wrote.

The judge said that Campbell has already been deterred from driving carelessly by the tragic events he set in motion, and that a driving ban would prevent him from finding a new job and supporting his son.

Campbell, a former truck driver, had worked for the company for seven years at the time of the crash. His employer has said he had a perfect driving record..

The day of the collision

On the morning of the fatal crash, Plevyak and his family were visiting Vancouver from Massachusetts.

Campbell had stopped in the 900 block of Canada Place to let passengers onto the bus when he noticed it was tilting to the right, allowing the open door to touch the sidewalk. He decided the tires needed filling.

At the same time, Plevyak's family was at the curb in front of the bus, loading their rental vehicle.

Dr. Michael Plevyak, 49, was a physician in Massachusetts. (Baystate Health)

Campbell released the parking brake and began rolling the bus forward, apparently focusing his attention on the door rather than the street in front of him. Within five seconds, the vehicle travelled 13.9 metres, hitting the back of the rental car, according to the judgment.

The impact of the collision trapped Plevyak in the front wheel well of the bus. His father-in-law, Manjit Aulakh, was stuck under the bus and his 15-year-old daughter, Raina, was pinned between the bus and a concrete pillar.

Michael Plevyak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raina Plevyak's pelvis was broken in the collision and she suffered a permanent injury to her thigh. Her grandfather's hands were fractured in multiple places, his bladder and urethra were crushed, a lung was punctured and he lost part of a finger.

'Emotional scars and physical scars'

In victim impact statements, Plevyak's family described the "massive void" that has been left in their lives.

"It is clear that the joy and happiness embraced by the Aulakh and Plevyak families has been lost. They now struggle with grief, emptiness and the profound changes they have experienced. The emotional scars and physical scars will be with the families for all time," Harris said.

The court also heard that Campbell has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the crash and has no interest in working as a driver again.

He sobbed openly during his sentencing hearing, according to the judge. His lawyer told the court, "No punishment can be greater than the one he imposes on himself."