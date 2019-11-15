Metro Vancouver transit users could be in for slow and crowded commutes Friday as bus drivers begin refusing overtime as part of escalating job action across the region.

TransLink is warning commuters to give themselves extra time after negotiations between Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) and Unifor, the union representing transit workers, fell apart on Thursday, paving the way for an increase in job action by bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance staff starting Friday.

The expanded job action is expected to reduce overall bus service by up to 10 per cent.

So far Friday, a number of bus routes are seeing buses running less frequently than usual due to a shortage of buses on the roads. TransLink said commuters can check on delays for their route by checking transit alerts.

"This job action will be difficult to predict for our customers. Some routes will have gaps in service and there will likely be overcrowding," TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said in a statement Thursday.

The 41 B-Line usually arrives every three to six minutes during rush hour. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Commuters can also expect delays on at least a few select routes through downtown Vancouver this morning, after a bus brought down live trolley wires at Robson and Seymour Street on Thursday night. TransLink said those wires may not be repaired until later this morning due to maintenance workers' refusal to work overtime.

Ten more SeaBus sailings are also cancelled Friday:

The 7:20 a.m., 9 a.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:32 p.m., 8:47 p.m. sailings from Lonsdale Quay.

The 7:35 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 4:25 p.m., 7:46 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. sailings from Waterfront.

The job action by about 5,000 Unifor members began Nov. 1 with an overtime ban by mechanics that prompted the almost immediate cancellation of numerous SeaBus sailings and delays or cancellations on dozens of bus routes.

The union has said the ban on overtime for bus operators could force delays or cancellations on as many as 15 per cent of bus routes across the Lower Mainland.

A key issue in the dispute, Unifor said, is a $3 per hour wage disparity between mechanics who maintain buses and mechanics in a different union doing the same job on SkyTrain cars.

CMBC said Thursday it offered an enhanced proposal for working conditions, but wage demands over the increases it has already offered would come at the expense of customer service and it's time for the union to compromise.

The union said it will continue its ban on overtime for drivers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until a contract is reached.