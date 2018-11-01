3 injured in bus crash north of Prince George

Three people were injured in a bus crash north of Prince George on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 97 North near Mitchell Road, about 22 kilometres north of the city, around 4:45 p.m. PT.

RCMP said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. There were 40 people on board.

Cpl. Craig Douglass sent an update on the passengers' conditions Friday morning.

The officer said three people were taken to hospital for injuries, one of whom was in critical condition. That person's condition has since been downgraded and they're expected to make a full recovery.

All of the remaining passengers were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Slippery conditions

Vern Lecerf, a mechanic who works at the Polar Sawmill owned by Canfor, said the bus was filled with workers coming from Prince George to work at the mill.

Flurries blanketed the region Thursday, but buses still normally operate in these conditions.

Earlier today BCEHS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/paramedics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#paramedics</a> cared for 30+ passengers involved in a bus crash N of Prince George on Hart Hwy. 6 ambulances responded & transported 3 patients in critical condition, 1 in serious condition, 12 stable. Remaining passengers were safely transported off the scene. —@BC_EHS

"Just because there's still two feet of snow on the ground, you've still got to come to work," Lecerf said.

On Friday, Douglass said weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash, though a direct cause hasn't been determined.

"Police are recommending that drivers do not travel on area highways. If you must travel, use extreme caution and bring emergency supplies," the officer said.

Canfor issued a statement late Thursday night, saying that their "focus is on supporting our injured employees and their families."

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic until the bus can be brought onto the road, which Douglass said will likely happen later Friday.

With files from Lien Yeung and the Canadian Press