Man hit by bus in Burnaby 10 days ago dies from injuries
2 men were arrested at the scene, 33-year-old taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man who was hit by a bus in Burnaby, B.C., after an altercation earlier this month has died.
On Friday, the B.C. Coroners' Service confirmed the man died at Vancouver General Hospital on June 20.
He was hit by the bus after somehow "entering the roadway" on Hastings Street near Carleton Avenue during rush hour on June 11. RCMP said he'd been arguing with another man just before he was struck in the lane nearest the sidewalk around 5:45 p.m. PT.
Two men were arrested at the scene. Both have since been released and no charges have been laid.
The bus driver is not under investigation.
How the man ended up in the road is part of the RCMP's investigation. The coroner's service is also investigating the man's death.
RCMP have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam or surveillance video to contact police at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
