2 arrested, 1 in hospital after bus crash in Burnaby
Mounties say two people have been arrested after the crash at Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue.

Victim's injuries are unknown, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Burnaby RCMP said two people have been arrested in relation to the incident. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Two people have been arrested after a man was struck by a transit bus in Burnaby, B.C. 

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. PT Tuesday on Hastings Street near Carleton Avenue.

Mounties blocked off two eastbound lanes of Hastings Street for the investigation.

Burnaby RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital but did not say how badly he was hurt.

Mounties say it's not clear if charges are pending for the two people arrested.

Investigators were at the scene for several hours after the crash Tuesday evening. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)
