2 arrested, 1 in hospital after bus crash in Burnaby

Two people have been arrested after a man was struck by a transit bus in Burnaby, B.C.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. PT Tuesday on Hastings Street near Carleton Avenue.

Mounties blocked off two eastbound lanes of Hastings Street for the investigation.

Burnaby RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital but did not say how badly he was hurt.

Mounties say it's not clear if charges are pending for the two people arrested.