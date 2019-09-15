The two University of Victoria students killed in a rollover bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield, B.C., on Friday night have been identified as teenagers from Manitoba and Iowa.

The female Canadian student and male American student were both 18, the B.C. Coroners Service said in an email Monday. RCMP said the woman was from Winnipeg and the man was from Iowa City.

The coroner said the victims' families have been notified, but did not release their names, as is the office's standard practice. Mounties also said in a statement Monday that their names will not be released.

The teenagers died at the scene after the bus crashed on the gravel logging road and flipped down an embankment late Friday. The UVic students were headed on an annual weekend field trip to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 17 people were taken to hospital after the crash: two in critical condition, one in serious condition, and 14 others in stable condition. Around 30 more people were transported from the crash scene.

One student remained in hospital as of Sunday evening.

On Monday, RCMP said a second driver who was driving in the area around the time the bus crashed remained at the scene and provided assistance to Mounties.

A statement from police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, including whether the second driver played any role in the collision.

A photograph taken by Huu-ay-aht First Nations Chief Councillor Robert Dennis showing the bus on its side after it flipped off the gravel road that runs from Port Alberni to Bamfield on Vancouver Island. (Robert Dennis Sr.)

RCMP said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

"This incident is an absolute tragedy," RCMP Insp. Brian Hunter, detachment commander for the Port Alberni RCMP, wrote in the statement.

"On behalf of all our investigators, our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost a loved one."

The 2001 Prevost bus was towed from the scene on Saturday. Most of its windows were shattered and its exterior blackened with dirt and mud.

The gravel road that leads to Bamfield, B.C., on Sept. 14. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Locals have long called for improvements to the logging road, saying the dangers have been apparent for decades.

The stretch of road has been described as rough and challenging, ridden with potholes and bits of gravel that can act like like marbles under rubber wheels. There is no cellphone service along the road, which is the primary route in and out of the small community of Bamfield.

It was dark and pouring rain when the bus left the road on Friday.

"We in Bamfield have known for quite some time that the safety issue on that road is one of our prime concerns," said Chief Councillor Robert Dennis with the local Huu-ay-aht First Nations, who was one of the first to come across the crash site on Friday.

"I've been knocking on every Liberal government, every NDP government, to get our road fixed."

Bus equipped with seatbelts, company says

John Wilson, owner of Wilson's Transportation, confirmed its bus was the one involved in the crash. Wilson said the driver was experienced and had driver training certification. Wilson said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and had ben released from hospital.

A company statement said the bus was equipped with seatbelts, though it is not known how many onboard were wearing their belts at the time of the crash.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash. The coroner's office said its investigation is also ongoing.