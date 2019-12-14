Burst water main shuts off water to 20 homes in North Vancouver

Twenty homes are without water after a water main burst in the District of North Vancouver Friday afternoon.

The break in the pipe occurred near the intersection of Draycott and Hoskins roads in Lynn Valley.

Utilities crews are at the scene and a spokesperson for the district says they expect to have water service restored by 11 p.m.

If you are in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LynnValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LynnValley</a> and have murky water, it's likely related to the watermain break on Draycott. We recommend that you run the water to flush the system. If after half an hour you are still having problems, please contact our after hours line at 604-990-3666. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> —@NVanDistrict

City of Vancouver crews were also busy Friday morning responding to a water main break at the intersection of Nanaimo and Pandora streets in East Vancouver.

This section of water main along West Georgia Street is scheduled for replacement starting in January 2020. (Twitter / City of Vancouver)

Another break in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday closed one lane of traffic on West Georgia Street in front of the art gallery. The 375-metre section of pipe in that location dates back to the 1920s amd has a history of recent breaks according to the municipality.

City crews are set to begin replacing it in January 2020 with a new water main expected to last approximately 100 years.

The work will also include repairs to the road and sidewalk damaged by water main construction.