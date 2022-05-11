'Burnt out' B.C. nurses rally at legislature over staffing shortages

About 300 nurses from across the province rallied in front of the B.C. Legislature on Tuesday, demanding action on staffing shortages and patient safety.

The protest was organized by the B.C. Nurses' Union, which is asking for better working conditions ahead of contract negotiations later this year.

Union president Aman Grewal said nurses everywhere are stretched thin after two years of the pandemic.

"It's taking a toll on them — physically, mentally. They are just getting burnt out, they are getting called in on their days off, they are having to extend their shifts," Grewal said.

The nurses' current contract with the province ended on March 31, and the union says negotiations will begin for the next after a bargaining conference in October.

In the meantime, Grewal said she'd like to see the B.C. government address nursing shortages by providing more funding for bridging programs that allow licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses.

She added that there are not enough programs for the retention and recruitment of nurses.

In Question Period at the legislature on Tuesday, the opposition Liberals pressed Health Minister Adrian Dix on what the government is doing to address the shortage of nurses.

Health critic Shirley Bond said she was hearing stories of "anger, frustration, heartbreak" from nurses, and accused Dix of "empty rhetoric" on the issue.

Dix responded to say that COVID-19 has created unusual pressures on staffing in health care.

"In the past week, for example, we had a level of absence in the system largely due to COVID-19 that was almost twice the ordinary level, including last year," he said.

The Ministry of Health recently announced $12 million in funding to streamline the process for internationally educated nurses to become registered in B.C.