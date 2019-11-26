Sentencing hearing underway for former B.C. mayor guilty of sex offences

The sentencing hearing for a former B.C. mayor who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against youth is underway at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today.

Luke Strimbold, 28, has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. All the victims were under 16 years of age.

The incidents took place between 2014 and 2017, which overlaps with the period between 2011 and 2016 when Strimbold was mayor of the Village of Burns Lake, 230 kilometres west of Prince George.

Strimbold was originally charged with 29 offences over a two-year period against seven victims, who were all under 16 years.

Strimbold was the youngest mayor in B.C. when he was elected in 2011 at age 21, the second youngest ever elected in Canada, and he was a member of the B.C. Liberal party's executive board until the day he was arrested in 2018.

In April, Strimbold's lawyer Stan Tessmer told CBC that his client was remorseful.

"I can tell you he's very remorseful and wants to start the healing process as soon as possible," Tessmer said.

The details of the case will come out in today's court proceedings.