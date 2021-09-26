IHIT investigating after body found in burned pickup truck in Maple Ridge

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out black pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Saturday morning.

Mounties say they first received reports of the truck on fire at the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail, near the North Alouette Regional Greenway, at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was discovered inside the truck. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) subsequently took over the investigation.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

According to investigators, the burned pickup truck did not have a muffler, which means it would have been very loud and noticeable to the public.

They are asking for anyone who has dashcam footage and was travelling in the area around 1:30 a.m. to contact them.