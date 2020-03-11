Burnaby teacher banned for sending sexualized messages to 5 students 

An ex-teacher for the Burnaby School District has been banned for life from teaching for sending private, sexualized messages to five students in grades 7 and 8.

According to a Tuesday ruling by the B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation, Taylor Arthur Attrill admitted to sending the messages between June 2017 and May 2018.

He was employed as a teacher by School District No. 41 in Burnaby and was suspended with pay in May 2018.

The commissioner received a complaint about Attrill in June 2018 and the teacher resigned in July of the same year.

In addition to sending the sexualized messages, he also invited students to follow him on social media "where he posted pictures of himself drinking shots in bars," says the ruling.

It also states that a school principal had told Attrill not to exchange text messages or speak with students outside of school in June 2017.

Attrill signed a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner last month admitting to professional misconduct.

He also agreed he would never apply for, and would never be granted, any teaching certification in B.C.

Attrill had been a certified teacher since December 2016.