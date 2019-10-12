NDP leader Jagmeet Singh looking to cement hold on Burnaby South

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be looking to cement his hold on the Burnaby South riding that he won for the first time just eight months ago.

Singh first won his seat in the House of Commons in February in a byelection held to replace Kennedy Stewart, the former NDP MP who vacated the seat after a successful run to become Vancouver's mayor.

Singh made history in 2017 when he became the first non-white leader of a major Canadian political party. But until last winter, he led the NDP without a federal seat.

He won the race in February, easily beating the second-place Liberals and the third-place Conservatives by a handy margin.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May opted not to run a candidate in the earlier race as a courtesy but put forward veteran campaigner Brennan Wauters for the general election.

Liberal candidate Neelam Brar was a newcomer to the race. She has lived in Burnaby South for more than 20 years and claimed to have a long track record as an entrepreneur and a community leader.

She is an advocate for diversity in business with a focus on women and minorities.

Conservative Jay Shin also ran against Singh in February.

Shin, a lawyer, grew up in Burnaby and earned both a masters of business administration and a bachelor of laws. He was called to the bar in 1991 and has been practising business law for more than two decades.

Al Rawdah is the candidate for the People's Party of Canada.