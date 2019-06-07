No charges against RCMP officer involved in Burnaby shooting

A Mountie who shot a suspect in an armed robbery in Burnaby, B.C., more than four years ago won't face criminal charges in relation to the incident, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Friday.

The shooting happened after two RCMP officers interrupted a robbery in progress at a 7-Eleven convenience store at Canada Way and Edmonds Street on March 1, 2015.

A statement from the Crown on Friday said the Mounties had been sitting at a traffic light when they saw an armed man in the store and a staff member with his arms raised. Another suspect could be seen taking items from the front counter.

The statement said the officers drove into the parking lot and used their cruiser to try and block the suspects' minivan from leaving. The suspects then split up: one got in the van and the other fled on foot.

The Crown said one of the RCMP officers shot the suspect in the van twice after he rammed the van into the cruiser. Both suspects were arrested after a brief chase and the man who had been shot later recovered.

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO), the province's police watchdog, was called to investigate the police-involved shooting. It filed a report with the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges, but on Friday, the Crown said charges were not approved.

In approving charges, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

The Crown's statement said charges weren't approved in the case because there wasn't a substantial likelihood of conviction. It said the shooting, or force used, was legally justifiable and reasonable as being used to enforce the law or in self-defence.

"Given the available evidence, it is unlikely that the Crown would be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these legal justifications do not apply," the statement said.