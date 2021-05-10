Innocent bystander was hit during fatal Burnaby shooting: RCMP

The RCMP's homicide investigation team has announced a murder charge in a shooting that left one man dead and hurt an innocent bystander in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday.

Ahmed Riyaz Tahir has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Blerton Dalipi, who was known as Toni.

Dalipi, 19, was shot after leaving a business on 6th Street between 12th and 13th Avenue. He died in hospital.

RCMP revealed Monday a second man was hit by a stray bullet. He later showed up in hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to recover from non-life threatening injuries.

"This individual is an innocent victim and he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," said IHIT Supt. Dave Chauhan.

According to court records, Tahir was charged with attempted murder in a New Westminster, B.C., shooting in 2019.

The attempted murder charge was stayed and Tahir was given a five-year firearms ban and a one-year peace bond in December 2019.

On Monday, homicide investigators will also be asked about a fatal shooting at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday. A 28-year-old man with links to the ongoing gang conflict was shot and killed outside the departures terminal around 3 p.m. PT.

Police intercepted the getaway vehicle — an SUV — and were shot at by the suspects, who are still at large.

The Burnaby shooting and airport shooting are the latest in a string of violence in the Lower Mainland over the past three weeks. More than 10 people have been shot since mid-April, with much of the violence linked to ongoing gang conflict.