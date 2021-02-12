1 man dead after another Lower Mainland shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of Burnaby, B.C., late Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 6200-block of McKee Street just after 10 p.m. PT.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit confirmed on Twitter it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No other details have been released and police have not said if the case is considered targeted.

The shooting happened near a park where Chris Kenworthy, 32, was found dead from gunshot wounds on Feb. 3.

Kenworthy's slaying was one of two that occurred within 12 hours in Metro Vancouver. Investigators have said both of those attacks were targeted, although the shootings have not been linked.

No arrests have been made in any of the more than half-dozen fatal, targeted or gang-related shootings across Metro Vancouver since late last year, including one in December that killed a 14-year-old Burnaby boy in Surrey, B.C.