11 people taken to hospital after school bus crashed into home in Burnaby, B.C., paramedics say

Paramedics say 11 people were taken to hospital Thursday morning in Burnaby, B.C., after a school bus crashed into a house.

The bus smashed into the front of a home at the corner of Canada Way and 16th Avenue just before 8 a.m. PT, B.C. Emergency Health Services said.

It said the 11 patients taken to hospital were in stable condition.

Adrian Striga told CBC News the bus crashed into the room of the building where he lives.

"It's very scary because if I would have been there I would have been dead," said Striga, who said he has been renting at the property for the past eight months.

A school bus crashed into a house at Canada Way and 16th Avenue in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday morning. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

He said the intersection is often busy with traffic and he routinely hears honks and screeches from the road. Traffic on Canada Way has priority, with motorists on 16th Avenue having to stop before turning or driving across.

"I even cracked a joke to my friend that one day something is going to come through my bedroom — and now a bus came through my bedroom because it's such a bad corner," Striga said.

"Canada Way and 16th — they need a light there."

Police have yet to release details about the circumstances of the crash but have asked drivers to avoid the busy stretch of Canada Way.