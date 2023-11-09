Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Updated

11 people taken to hospital after school bus crashed into home in Burnaby, B.C., paramedics say

Paramedics say 11 people were taken to hospital Thursday morning in Burnaby, B.C., after a school bus crashed into a house on Canada Way at 16th Avenue.

Photos on social media show bus smashed into front of house; police ask motorists to avoid area

CBC News ·

Watch Live: At the scene of the school bus crash in Burnaby

40 seconds ago
Live
Featured VideoCBC's Lien Yeung is at the scene in Burnaby, B.C., where a school bus crashed into the front of a house Thursday morning. Paramedics say 11 people have been taken to hospital.

Paramedics say 11 people were taken to hospital Thursday morning in Burnaby, B.C., after a school bus crashed into a house.

The bus smashed into the front of a home at the corner of Canada Way and 16th Avenue just before 8 a.m. PT, B.C. Emergency Health Services said.

It said the 11 patients taken to hospital were in stable condition.

Adrian Striga told CBC News the bus crashed into the room of the building where he lives.

"It's very scary because if I would have been there I would have been dead," said Striga, who said he has been renting at the property for the past eight months.

A yellow and black school bus crashed into a home.
A school bus crashed into a house at Canada Way and 16th Avenue in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday morning. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

He said the intersection is often busy with traffic and he routinely hears honks and screeches from the road. Traffic on Canada Way has priority, with motorists on 16th Avenue having to stop before turning or driving across.

"I even cracked a joke to my friend that one day something is going to come through my bedroom — and now a bus came through my bedroom because it's such a bad corner," Striga said.

"Canada Way and 16th — they need a light there."

Police have yet to release details about the circumstances of the crash but have asked drivers to avoid the busy stretch of Canada Way.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now