As cities served by two of the Lower Mainland's longest serving mayors, Richmond and Burnaby aren't always known for election excitement.

But Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan is facing a tough challenge in his bid for a sixth term.

And the fight for council in Richmond proved dynamic.

A change candidate?

Although Corrigan faced three opponents, it was the campaign by independent Mike Hurley which provided an unexpected challenge.

A political novice, Hurley is a former firefighter who served as the president of the B.C. Provincial Firefighters Association from 2008 to 2016.

Derek Corrigan and the Burnaby Citizens Team cited their experience fighting the Trans Mountain pipeline in their bid to hold on to power. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

He billed himself as a candidate for change and promised to build a community that would be more affordable, safer and healthier.

By contrast, Corrigan and his Burnaby Citizens Team promised a slate with three decades of experience, touting the city's efforts to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline as a major achievement.

Which issues will win out in Richmond?

In Richmond, five people lined up to challenge Malcolm Brodie's 17-year grip on the mayor's chair.

But even his opponents admitted that beating a man who has earned between 67 and 72 per cent of the vote in his last three victories would be tough.

All eight city councillors were also fighting for re-election in a field of 30 candidates.

Malcolm Brodie has been the mayor of Richmond for 17 years. Even his opponents admit he'll be tough to unseat.

A few hot-button issues fuelled the race for council, including the proliferation of mansions on agricultural land and the influence of developers in a city that has seen rapid growth and urban sprawl.

Complaints about Chinese language signs and so-called birth-tourism also made headlines, but the importance of those issues in terms of voter priorities remained to be tested at the polls.

