Burnaby RCMP seek public tips after woman grabbed from behind

Police in Burnaby are asking for help in locating a suspect after a women was grabbed from behind while walking in the 7200 block of Gray Avenue on Sunday around 11 p.m. PT.

The victim managed to escape her attacker and call police. She told officers that she was walking in the area when a man she did not know approached her from behind, covered her mouth and wrapped his other arm around her body.

Police said the victim dropped to the ground and screamed, which caused the assailant to run away.

RCMP say the man was last seen heading westbound on Victory Street before turning into an alleyway.

Injury

When police arrived, they were not able to find the suspect. The woman suffered a minor physical injury.

Police describe the suspect as a young, white man with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black gloves with white lettering on them.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Officers are also advising people to take safety precautions while out walking, particularly in the early morning or late evening.

They include walking in well-lit areas with other people around, not wearing headphones or becoming distracted by a smart phone and calling police immediately after seeing anything suspicious.