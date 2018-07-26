Burnaby RCMP seek 2 men in connection with Central Park stabbing
Police release descriptions after man left with life-threatening injuries in Thursday-night attack
Burnaby RCMP have released a description of two men wanted in connection with Thursday night's stabbing in Central Park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The first suspect is described described as a First Nations man, six feet tall, slim build, wearing a red shirt and blue pants and approximately 40 to 45 years old.
The second suspect is a Caucasian man, slim build, 40 to 45 years old, wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.
Police were called to a location in the park near the Patterson SkyTrain station at 8:39 p.m. PT Thursday. The male victim was taken to hospital.
A large area of the park was behind police tape late Thursday night.
The investigation is ongoing, but in a press release Burnaby RCMP say they "believe that this is an isolated occurrence and there is no risk to the public."
Earlier this month, an elderly man was found badly beaten in the park.
In July 2017, the body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found in Central Park, just steps from her home. Police said her death was a "random" homicide.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Burnaby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Burnaby</a> RCMP are investigating a stabbing at Central Park near Metrotown. Heavy police presence here. Yellow police tape all around a large section of park. Same park where 13 y/o Marissa Shen was killed last year and where a senior was recently attacked. <a href="https://t.co/CbE8bCUcuJ">pic.twitter.com/CbE8bCUcuJ</a>—@Meerakati
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Burnaby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Burnaby</a> RCMP gathering evidence near a path that runs through Central park. Police taking photos and have blocked off a large section of the park. <a href="https://t.co/jKQcSyTRW8">pic.twitter.com/jKQcSyTRW8</a>—@Meerakati