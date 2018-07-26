Burnaby RCMP seek 2 men in connection with Central Park stabbing

Burnaby RCMP have released a description of two men wanted in connection with Thursday night's stabbing in Central Park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described described as a First Nations man, six feet tall, slim build, wearing a red shirt and blue pants and approximately 40 to 45 years old.



The second suspect is a Caucasian man, slim build, 40 to 45 years old, wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Police were called to a location in the park near the Patterson SkyTrain station at 8:39 p.m. PT Thursday. The male victim was taken to hospital.

A large area of the park was behind police tape late Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing, but in a press release Burnaby RCMP say they "believe that this is an isolated occurrence and there is no risk to the public."

RCMP at the scene of a July 26 stabbing in Central Park, Burnaby that left a man with life-threatening injuries. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Earlier this month, an elderly man was found badly beaten in the park.

In July 2017, the body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found in Central Park, just steps from her home. Police said her death was a "random" homicide.

