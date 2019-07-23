Burnaby RCMP search for man in alleged voyeurism incident

Burnaby RCMP have released a photo and sketch of a man allegedly involved in a voyeurism incident.

In a written statement, RCMP said it was contacted by a woman on March 25, 2019, about the alleged incident which happened just after noon at the Walmart at 9855 Austin Road.

Police said the woman was in the change room when she noticed what she believed to be a cellphone under the door of the room she was using. She exited the stall to find a man coming out of the stall beside her.

RCMP also released a sketch of the suspect in the alleged voyeurism incident. (Burnaby RCMP )

According to police, the man was challenged by shoppers but fled the scene. One of them was able to get a photo.

The suspect is described as:

Asian male.

Slender build.

Salt and pepper hair.

Approximately five feet tall.

Wearing glasses,