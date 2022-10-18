Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Breaking

Public asked to avoid Broadview Park area of Burnaby as RCMP respond to ongoing incident

The public is being asked to avoid a key corridor in Burnaby, B.C., as officers respond to an ongoing police incident.

People asked to stay away from Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue

CBC News ·
RCMP officers are seen responding to a call at Broadview Park on Canada Way on Tuesday. The public has been asked to avoid the area. (Shane MacKichan)

The public is being asked to avoid a key corridor in Burnaby, B.C., as officers respond to an ongoing police incident.

Photos from the scene show a line of police cruisers and more than a dozen officers responding to an area by Broadview Park on Canada Way, roughly a kilometre west of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) campus.

A tweet from RCMP said officers don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, but people have been asked to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue as they investigate.

CBC News has contacted RCMP for more information.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now