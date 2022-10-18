Public asked to avoid Broadview Park area of Burnaby as RCMP respond to ongoing incident

The public is being asked to avoid a key corridor in Burnaby, B.C., as officers respond to an ongoing police incident.

Photos from the scene show a line of police cruisers and more than a dozen officers responding to an area by Broadview Park on Canada Way, roughly a kilometre west of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) campus.

A tweet from RCMP said officers don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, but people have been asked to avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue as they investigate.

CBC News has contacted RCMP for more information.

More to come.