Burnaby RCMP make arrests during Camp Cloud eviction
Deadline for camp structures and shelters to be removed was Sunday
Burnaby RCMP have made arrests in the process of evicting protesters from Camp Cloud, the protest camp set up in opposition to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
Staff Sgt. Dave Brown said seven people have been arrested so far Thursday morning.
"They were just arrested in order to remove them from the area so the City of Burnaby can work safely," Brown said.
Officers have blocked off Shellmont Street and Underhill Avenue at Forest Grove Drive.
On Aug.10, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gomery granted the city an injunction ordering all camp structures, shelters and vehicles be removed from outside the Kinder Morgan tank farm within 48 hours.
Since the deadline, some protesters have remained at the camp in defiance of the order, maintaining the court does not have jurisdiction over the site.
Police moving in to evict Camp Cloud. Here in solidarity with all who oppose this project. <a href="https://twitter.com/protecttheinlet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@protecttheinlet</a> Watchhouse protest camp will remain on Burnaby Mountain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stopKM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stopKM</a> <a href="https://t.co/LHn88rtlQ8">pic.twitter.com/LHn88rtlQ8</a>—@Tzeporah
In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said there will be an increase police presence in the area and it will be bringing in equipment and personnel in conjunction with the CIty of Burnaby to start removing structures.
The area will be under an exclusion zone until the camp is cleared, and once completed, the police say the public will be able to re-entire the camp where "peaceful, lawful and safe" protest can resume.
RCMP have blocked media from entering the zone.
Camp Cloud started in November with a single trailer but has grown to include a two-storey wooden structure, a cabin, an outdoor shower, more than a dozen tents, and multiple vehicles and trailers.
As of Wednesday, there are about a dozen or so protesters living at the camp including a family with an eight-year-old child.
With files from Yvette Brend
