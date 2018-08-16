Skip to Main Content
Burnaby RCMP make arrests during Camp Cloud eviction

Burnaby RCMP have started the process of evicting protesters from Camp Cloud, the protest camp set up in opposition to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Deadline for camp structures and shelters to be removed was Sunday

Burnaby RCMP have increased their presence in the camp area, located at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Shellmont Street. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Burnaby RCMP have made arrests in the process of evicting protesters from Camp Cloud, the protest camp set up in opposition to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Staff Sgt. Dave Brown said seven people have been arrested so far Thursday morning.

"They were just arrested in order to remove them from the area so the City of Burnaby can work safely," Brown said.

Officers have blocked off Shellmont Street and Underhill Avenue at Forest Grove Drive. 

On Aug.10, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gomery granted the city an injunction ordering all camp structures, shelters and vehicles be removed from outside the Kinder Morgan tank farm within 48 hours. 

Since the deadline, some protesters have remained at the camp in defiance of the order, maintaining the court does not have jurisdiction over the site.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said there will be an increase police presence in the area and it will be bringing in equipment and personnel in conjunction with the CIty of Burnaby to start removing structures. 

Burnaby RCMP say heavy equipment and extra personnel are on scene to help with the removal of the camp structures. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

The area will be under an exclusion zone until the camp is cleared, and once completed, the police say the public will be able to re-entire the camp where "peaceful, lawful and safe" protest can resume.

RCMP have blocked media from entering the zone.

Camp Cloud started in November with a single trailer but has grown to include a two-storey wooden structure, a cabin, an outdoor shower, more than a dozen tents, and multiple vehicles and trailers.

Camp Cloud has evolved into a shantytown of structures since it was first established in November of 2017. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

As of Wednesday, there are about a dozen or so protesters living at the camp including a family with an eight-year-old child.

With files from Yvette Brend

