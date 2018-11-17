Burnaby RCMP investigating suspicious fatal collision

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a "suspicious" collision on Barnet Highway on Friday night.

According to a release, RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle rollover in the 8,000-block of Barnet Highway just before 10 p.m.

Police found an unconscious man in the vehicle, and a woman who had been ejected from the vehicle. They were both taken to hospital, where the woman died from her injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working with police because police say the circumstances surrounding the collision are suspicious.

"It is believed that the male and female were known to one another and there is no risk to public safety," the release reads in part.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email atihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).