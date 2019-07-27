Burnaby RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman near Simon Fraser University early Friday morning.

RCMP say a woman was walking at UniverCity, at Highland Court and University Crescent, at 4:30 a.m. PT. She was approached by a man who allegedly assaulted her and then attempted to sexually assault her.

He fled into the woods after the attempt.

The suspect is described as black, in his late 20s, six feet tall, and of medium build. He has a short, curly beard and moustache, wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and a black New York Yankees baseball hat.

At this time, investigators say the incident is not connected to a previous assault that took place on a trail near SFU on July 14, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.