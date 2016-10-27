Burnaby RCMP investigate after SFU catches alleged paid test-taker

Police in Burnaby are investigating allegations of cheating during an exam at Simon Fraser University last week and say they arrested one person.

The incident was outlined in a letter to students from SFU's registrar and vice-provost, Rummana Khan Hemani.

In the letter, Hemani wrote: "We caught someone impersonating a student in order to write an exam in exchange for money."

Burnaby RCMP said they were called to the university by campus security last Thursday.

Police said officers arrested a 26-year-old woman for possession of forged documents, but no charges have been laid and the woman has been released on a promise to appear.

Police did not identify the woman.

A letter from SFU's registrar to students said the incident occurred during last week's fall exams. (Shutterstock/arrowsmith2)

Hemani warned students that violations of the academic conduct policy and any related criminal offences are taken "very seriously."

"When we discover these types of activities, we take all actions available to hold those involved accountable," she wrote.

Exam cheating has been in the spotlight since several elite American colleges and universities became embroiled in an admissions scam involving wealthy and celebrity parents who paid expert test-takers and offered bribes to get their children admitted to prestigious schools.

SFU has not commented on the incident but suggested in the letter that both the student and impersonator would face consequences.