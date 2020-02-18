Skip to Main Content
2 drivers caught going over 100 km/h in 50 km/h zone have vehicles impounded
British Columbia·New

2 drivers caught going over 100 km/h in 50 km/h zone have vehicles impounded

Police can immediately impound a vehicle for seven days if the driver is caught travelling more than 40 km/h over the speed limit.

Offenders were caught near Marine Way and Boundary Road in Burnaby, B.C.

CBC News ·
One of the vehicles impounded Monday morning. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)

Two drivers have had their vehicles impounded after being caught travelling more than twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit in Burnaby, B.C. 

Both drivers were clocked doing more than 100 km/h in the area of Marine Way and Boundary Road, according to a social media post from Burnaby RCMP.

A traffic enforcement officer caught both offenders in the early morning of Feb. 17.

The two vehicles — a red SUV and a black four-door sedan — were impounded by police at the scene.

According to ICBC, police can immediately impound a vehicle for seven days if the driver is travelling more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit. 

The vehicle owners will be required to pay towing and storage fees, as well as their violation fines.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories