Two drivers have had their vehicles impounded after being caught travelling more than twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit in Burnaby, B.C.

Both drivers were clocked doing more than 100 km/h in the area of Marine Way and Boundary Road, according to a social media post from Burnaby RCMP.

A traffic enforcement officer caught both offenders in the early morning of Feb. 17.

The two vehicles — a red SUV and a black four-door sedan — were impounded by police at the scene.

According to ICBC, police can immediately impound a vehicle for seven days if the driver is travelling more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The vehicle owners will be required to pay towing and storage fees, as well as their violation fines.