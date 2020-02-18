2 drivers caught going over 100 km/h in 50 km/h zone have vehicles impounded
Police can immediately impound a vehicle for seven days if the driver is caught travelling more than 40 km/h over the speed limit.
Offenders were caught near Marine Way and Boundary Road in Burnaby, B.C.
Two drivers have had their vehicles impounded after being caught travelling more than twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit in Burnaby, B.C.
Both drivers were clocked doing more than 100 km/h in the area of Marine Way and Boundary Road, according to a social media post from Burnaby RCMP.
A traffic enforcement officer caught both offenders in the early morning of Feb. 17.
The two vehicles — a red SUV and a black four-door sedan — were impounded by police at the scene.
According to ICBC, police can immediately impound a vehicle for seven days if the driver is travelling more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The vehicle owners will be required to pay towing and storage fees, as well as their violation fines.