RCMP search for suspect after officer struck in hit and run

A Burnaby RCMP officer is recovering after her arm was broken during a hit and run last Wednesday.

Now, officers are releasing surveillance footage of the suspect and suspect vehicle as they ask the public for help.

An officer was struck on July 4 while attempting to stop a driver that was allegedly using an electronic device. 0:49



The officer was hit by the driver she was trying to pull over at a routine traffic stop. The officer was hit by the driver she was trying to pull over at a routine traffic stop.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj says the incident began the morning of July 4 at Willingdon and Parker Street when an officer on foot tried to pull over a driver after she observed him allegedly using an electronic device while behind the wheel.

"The driver failed to stop, hitting the officer and continued south on Willingdon Avenue. The officer suffered a broken arm and was released from hospital later that day," Kalanj said.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, heavy build with a shaved head. He is five feet nine inches tall and was wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police say he also has a tattoo on his left arm and was driving a grey Dodge Nitro SUV.