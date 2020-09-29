RCMP asking public to help identify 3 suspects in racially motivated attack near Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with what police say appears to be a racially motivated attack near Metrotown over the weekend.

Officers were called to an area near the Metrotown SkyTrain station at 4:15 p.m. PT, where a man said he had been "racially abused" by two men and a woman just moments before, according to a police statement Tuesday.

The victim in this case alleges all three suspects started yelling "go back to your country," before one of them who was dressed in yellow approached the victim, then poured coffee over his head.

Police said the victim was not physically injured, but these types of attacks can leave unseen scars.

Two of three suspects in a racially motivated attack seen here in image captured near the Metrotown SkyTrain station on Sept. 26, 2020. (Burnaby RCMP)

"We are mindful of the long lasting effects that incidents like this one can have on those being targeted, so it is hugely important that we identify these suspects quickly," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

The statement said the suspect is a white man in his 40s, wearing a yellow hoodie, beige pants and a black hat.

Another male suspect being sought by police was wearing a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards.

The third suspect is a woman in her 30s with a blond ponytail, wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who might have witnessed the attack is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at (604) 646-9999.