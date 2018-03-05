Skip to Main Content
Man dies kayaking at Burnaby's Barnet Marine Park

Police say the man likely drowned and foul play is not suspected.

Officers planned be on scene at the park for much of Thursday as they continue to investigate. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say a man died kayaking in the waters of Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP, in a statement, said first responders attended the park at around 2:15 p.m. PT for reports of a kayaker who had capsized and not resurfaced.

He was found dead about an hour later.

Police say the man likely drowned and foul play is not suspected.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

