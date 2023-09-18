IHIT identify man shot dead in Burnaby, B.C., parkade, believe attack was targeted
29-year-old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, B.C., was found dead in a parked vehicle Saturday
RCMP's homicide investigators have identified the 29-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., man shot and killed in a Burnaby parkade on Saturday as Gagandeep Sandhu, and say early evidence suggests the killing was targeted.
Burnaby RCMP responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday near Lougheed Shopping Centre, the detachment said in a statement.
Sandhu was found dead inside a vehicle in an underground parkade below 3433 North Rd. around 5 p.m., according to a statement from the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Sunday afternoon.
Soon after, RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire near Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, about six kilometres away.
Mounties discovered a black Honda Pilot SUV on fire near a treed area, which they said could be related to the shooting.
The vehicle's entire hood was burned away and the fire had melted the rubber of its tires on Saturday evening. Its windshield and at least one other window had blown out, and two doors were ajar.
IHIT has taken charge of the investigation, and did not comment on whether or not investigators believe the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
"Initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear," said IHIT's statement.
The homicide team said it identified the victim in hopes of advancing its investigation.
"IHIT is working closely with the RCMP's forensic experts to process both scenes and to determine if they are related," spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release on Sunday, urging any witnesses or motorists with dash cameras near the area between 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday to contact IHIT.