Trans Mountain pipeline debate at play in Burnaby North-Seymour

Debate over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is expected to factor heavily into the race for Burnaby North-Seymour, the riding that many consider to be 'ground zero' for the project.

Liberal Terry Beech won the riding in 2015 in a tight three-way race with the NDP and the Conservatives.

But that was before the Liberal cabinet approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project — a proposal to twin a 1,150-kilometre pipeline to facilitate the flow of diluted bitumen from Alberta to Burrard Inlet.

The endpoint of the project — Westridge Marine Terminal — sits in the middle of the Burnaby North-Seymour riding, which includes parts of both Burnaby and North Vancouver.

Robinson's return

Beech was one of only two Liberal MPs who voted against the pipeline in the House of Commons, saying he had vowed to represent the views of his constituents.

But he has also echoed the Liberal government's defence of the pipeline purchase, saying it will guarantee the kind of strong economy that will give Canada the "social licence" to invest in climate change.

Svend Robinson is running as the federal NDP candidate for Burnaby North-Seymour. He is opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

NDP candidate Svend Robinson said the debate over the pipeline drew him back to federal politics in 2019, nearly 15 years after he left office as a Burnaby MP.

Robinson, who was Canada's first openly gay MP, spent 25 years in the House of Commons before retiring in 2004 after admitting to stealing a diamond ring while attending a public jewellery auction.

He said he had been battling severe stress at the time.

Robinson, who opposes the Trans Mountain expansion, said he expected to benefit from voters who felt betrayed by the Liberals' position on the pipeline.

Homophobic statements

Beyond the issue of the pipeline, the fight for Burnaby North-Seymour was also rocked mid-contest by the discovery of past homophobic statements by Conservative candidate Heather Leung.

The controversy led the Conservatives to turf Leung, who had also expressed public support for conversion therapy. She went on to run as an independent but was still registered as a Conservative.

Leung was in full support of the pipeline, as was Rocky Dong, the candidate for the People's Party of Canada.

Green candidate Amita Kuttner said she is opposed to both the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and fracking.