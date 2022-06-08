Burnaby's Metrotown library to close until further notice after fire

The Burnaby Public Library's Metrotown location has been closed indefinitely due to a fire.

According to Beth Davies, chief librarian at BPL, a small fire took hold outside the Bob Prittie Metrotown library sometime on Monday night.

The fire was hot enough to break a window, according to Davies, and subsequently spread into the children's section of the library.

It was doused by the library's sprinkler system, but the resulting water, fire and smoke damage have closed the location indefinitely. Davies said it was likely the location would eventually reopen after a few days of repair.

Our Bob Prittie Metrotown location is temporarily closed due to an overnight fire. Our Cameron and McGill locations remain open today with regular hours. <a href="https://t.co/I8bVRVA9q1">https://t.co/I8bVRVA9q1</a><br><br>We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we will continue to post updates here. —@burnabypl

"We've probably had about 200 machines on site ... We're working really hard to get it open as soon as possible for staff and public," Davies told CBC News.

"We're looking at, at least, a couple of days and possibly longer until we're open to the public."

Some of the books were drenched beyond repair after sprinklers came on, according to Davies, and they will need to be replaced.

They tore out most carpets from the first floor. Inferring from that tweet of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Burnaby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Burnaby</a> library, staff was already in the building.<a href="https://t.co/ImbXGcECzs">https://t.co/ImbXGcECzs</a> <a href="https://t.co/iEsJ3UcAXu">pic.twitter.com/iEsJ3UcAXu</a> —@metrotowner

No cause has yet been identified for the fire. No injuries were reported.

Library patrons who want to return books are encouraged to drop them off at one of the BPL's other locations.

Anyone seeking to pick up a held book will have their reservation extended by a week.

The BPL's other locations are in the Sullivan Heights, North Burnaby, and Highgate neighbourhoods.