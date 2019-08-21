Burnaby man charged in tragic highway death of teen Olivia Malcolm

Charges have been laid against a Burnaby man police say was involved in a tragic crash that claimed the life of a teenager on Ladner Trunk Road last year.

In a written statement, RCMP Traffic Services said Crown prosecutors have approved two impaired driving charges against Chao Chen, 44, one of which is impaired driving causing death.

On Friday, Aug. 16, Chen was taken into custody and released on a number of conditions. He is not allowed to occupy the driver's seat of any motor vehicle, and he must not be found intoxicated in public.

Olivia Malcom, 19, died on June 2, 2018, after she was struck by a jeep on Highway 17A just north of Ladner Trunk Road in Delta.

Malcom's companion was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP collision investigators shut down the northbound lane of Highway 17A, June 2, 2018. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Flight risk

Cpl. Mike Halskov said Chen is also to surrender any travel documents.

"When we have people in Canada that are living here, working here, or perhaps going to school here, that they may try to return to their home country, and that is why the judge in this case made this individual surrender his travel documents to prevent him from leaving the country."

Chen's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24, in Surrey Provincial Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deas Island RCMP Traffic Services at 778-290-2400.