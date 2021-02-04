Outbreak declared at Burnaby Hospital 2 days after previous outbreak ended

Just two days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at the hospital in Burnaby, B.C., another flare-up has been reported at the facility.

Nine patients have tested positive at Burnaby Hospital's medicine unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions, the Fraser Health Authority said Wednesday.

The emergency department remains open and enhanced cleaning and contact tracing has begun.

The previous outbreak was declared over on Monday.

The hospital has experienced three outbreaks since November. The first, which began after someone set part of the facility on fire on Nov. 15, resulted in the deaths of five people.

As of Wednesday, there are outbreaks in nine different hospitals across the province.