Outbreak declared at Burnaby Hospital 2 days after previous outbreak ended
Just a day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at the hospital in Burnaby, B.C., another flare-up has been reported at the facility.
9 people have tested positive in medicine unit, health authority says
Just two days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared over at the hospital in Burnaby, B.C., another flare-up has been reported at the facility.
Nine patients have tested positive at Burnaby Hospital's medicine unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions, the Fraser Health Authority said Wednesday.
The emergency department remains open and enhanced cleaning and contact tracing has begun.
The previous outbreak was declared over on Monday.
The hospital has experienced three outbreaks since November. The first, which began after someone set part of the facility on fire on Nov. 15, resulted in the deaths of five people.
As of Wednesday, there are outbreaks in nine different hospitals across the province.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.